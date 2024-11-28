All eyes on the teenage Grand Master

CHENNAI: GM D Gukesh’s journey from a normal school kid playing chess to challenging the best in the business has been phenomenal. Once a budding chess player, Gukesh became a World Chess Championship challenger and it has been a major boost for Indian chess. After the legendary Viswanathan Anand, he became the second player from India to feature in a World Championship. He is a U-12 World Youth Champion and a multiple gold medalist in the Asian games.

He has dominated many international tournaments all over the world and his career has seen a phenomenal rise in the last five years. He won a gold medal on board one of the Indian teams that brilliantly won the 45th Chess Olympiad, not to forget an individual gold that he secured at Chennai Olympiad in 2022.

Gukesh has been up against current World Champion Ding Liren of China since Monday with the latter winning the first. The second one ended in a draw on Tuesday. The player who scores 7.5 points or more will claim the title, picking up the better part of the $2.5 million prize fund.

The young Grand Master was coached by Vishnu Prasanna at a personal level and while representing the country he was under the guidance of national coach GM Srinath N.

But the turning point for Gukesh was his association with the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA) since its inception in 2020. Leading coaches like Boris Gelfand, Artur Yusupov, Grzegorz Gajewski, and Sandipan Chanda have played a big part in the academy’s immense growth.

Apart from Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Leon Luke Mendonca, Vaishali R, and Savitha Shri are some of the top Indian players from WACA.