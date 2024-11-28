Red alert issued for Chennai and neighbouring districts on November 30

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert for Chennai and it’s neighbouring districts for Saturday (November 30)

According to the bulletin, scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with the possibility of extremely heavy rain may be likely in one or two places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.

For Friday, a red alert has been issued for the possibility of scattered heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

The Centre said that the deep depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to continue to move north-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around morning of 30th November as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.

“There is a possibility of marginal intensification of the deep depression into a Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal during the evening of 28th November to morning of 29th November 2024,” it said.

The RMC in an update on Wednesday night said that there was a significant reduction in the speed of the deep depression.