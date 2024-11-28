When ads go beyond agenda

CHENNAI: Actor Aishwarya Rai released a short video in which she spoke about street harassment, to coincide with the International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25. The video was made to promote beauty brand L’Oreal’s Stand Up initiative, a training programme that aims to “prevent street harassment and build safe, inclusive spaces for all”.

Street harassment is such a way of life in many parts of the world, including South Asia, that to name it under the umbrella of violence against women may also be an eye-opener to some. It is useful to frame violence as being on a spectrum, of fleeting opportunistic harassment as being linked in motivation to life-altering or continuous harm, rather than to hierarchise these as separate and unconnected.

The video is not instructional, but it is interesting. During an actual episode of street harassment, taking the video literally — Rai states, “Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes” — may be counterintuitive, if not actively dangerous. But Rai using her platform to look straight into the camera and call out the existence of this form of violence may be impactful.

Some of the script of the video is a little vague, for instance when Rai says, or “Never compromise your worth”. While such lines have the ring of make-up advertisements which utilise empowering ideas to push their products, in this case, that logic is fantastically deployed when she says: “Don’t blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault”. Exactly. The lipstick isn’t the point.

The right to wear it, and indeed to wear anything, and to feel free and be unpunished is. If L’Oreal sells more lipsticks because more people can afford them and enjoy them, and do not feel inhibited from wearing them because of socio-cultural reasons (whether that’s gender conditioning or the knowledge that unwanted attention may come), so be it. The freedom part is what matters.