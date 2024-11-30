Pill scarcity, perils

All of the other ones either said they don’t keep it at the store, it was temporarily out of stock,” says the marketing assistant manager. She adds she faced the brunt of judgemental looks as well.

For women like Adithi, this search for ECPs is bound to get harder. Last month, as reported in The New Indian Express, “The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is likely to recommend a ban on the over-the-counter (OTC) sale of all hormonal contraceptive drugs, including oral emergency contraceptive pills (ECP)” An expert panel, was “formed after the Tamil Nadu government proposed a ban on the OTC sale of hormonal contraceptives citing “its irrational usage” at the 62nd Drugs Consultative Committee meeting held in September 2023.”

Long before this meeting, Coimbatore-based Rahul* accompanied a friend to find ECPs; As their search in Tamil Nadu faltered, they travelled around 40-odd km to Palakkad in Kerala to purchase it. “In Coimbatore, let alone the emergency pills, getting condoms without a stare is bizarre.” The 12 individuals CE spoke to said they found it easier to purchase these tablets in Bengaluru, Mumbai, or Kerala.

As for Krithika Ramani, her search in Chennai seemed to be smoother. “I was fortunate to find a few unbiased pharmacy folks who provided contraceptive pills without judgment or excessive pricing, but it wasn’t easy to locate them or find stocks at all times,” she says. However, the marketer recalls an instance when a couple from another state, visiting Chennai, found themselves in a panic as they couldn’t find contraceptive pills.

While the dominant idea is that ECPs may cause side-effects, nine women CE spoke to, reported no negative effects after usage. According to the WHO fact sheet on the safety of levonorgestrel-alone emergency contraceptive pills, it is “safe for use by all women, including adolescents. Levonorgestrel, the active ingredient in LNG ECPs, has been widely used in various formulations for over 30 years and has been extensively studied in women of reproductive age…LNG ECPs have no serious or lasting side effects.”

Yet, why do pharmacies still not stock these medicines? “The ECP, which comes under many brand names, is a levonorgestrel tablet that has been listed in the National List of Essential Medicines for so many years. It means availability has to be guaranteed at primary, second, and tertiary healthcare levels.

We want open written confirmation that this will be done and this is how things are, we don’t want to keep having these conversations, and so there is no way to rake up this conversation and for a shadow ban on this again,” says activist Archanaa Sekar. She adds, there needs to be distinction in communication about daily, weekly, and emergency contraceptives, and a national-level circular must be released to all pharmacies.