Chennai Metro Rail traffic crosses 90 lakhs for three consecutive months

CHENNAI: Amidst the traffic snarls and road congestion, Chennai Metro Rail is gaining popularity among the commuters in the city with more than 90 lakh passengers availing the Chennai Metro Rail for the third consecutive month.

During the month of September, a total of 92.77 lakh commuters availed the services. The ridership recorded in July and August was more than 95 lakh. In July, a total of 95.35 lakh passengers availed the services while in the month of August a record 95.43 lakh commuters took to Chennai Metro.

A Metro rail release said that September 6, 2024, recorded the maximum traffic with 3.74 lakh passengers availing metro rail services.

Of the 92.77 lakh commuters, 30.99 lakh availed the travel card, 21.91 lakh availed the paper QR and 20.90 lakh used the NCMC Singara Chennai card this month, the release stated.