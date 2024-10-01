Garbage piles up at government headquarters hospital due to waste management dispute in Chennai

CHENNAI: Discord between the Kancheepuram corporation and the government headquarters hospital in Ennaikaran over the responsibility to handle solid waste, has resulted in mounds of garbage piling up at the hospital. According to the hospital management, the corporation has refused to pick up the general waste from the hospital citing Solid Waste Management Rules.

Generating over 200 kg of general waste daily, the hospital has been categorised as a ‘bulk waste generator’ (entities that generate over 100 kg of waste daily). Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 mandate that bulk waste generators must manage their waste within their premises through bio-methanation or other means like composting.

After the corporation made it clear that they wouldn’t clear the waste several years ago, the hospital management posted two housekeeping staff each in three shifts, including nighttime, to segregate the waste and dispose of it. However, since the hospital generates over 200 kg of general waste every day, the workers are not able to clear it in its entirety even after toiling day and night for years.

When TNIE visited the hospital premises, the housekeeping contract staff were seen searching through mounds of garbage tolerating a gut-wrenching stench. “We have been doing this for years. We don’t have a problem with hospital duty, but the garbage segregation duty makes us fall ill often. Since we don’t have any other option we continue toiling in the waste,” said a housekeeping staff.