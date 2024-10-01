Inspiring author speak event at MOP Vaishnav college highlights resilience amid challenges

CHENNAI: Have you ever found yourself torn between the latest café trend in Nungambakkam and your commitment to a balanced diet? In vibrant Chennai, where irresistible California burrito bowls and artisanal coffees abound, it’s easy to get swept up in culinary adventures. Yet, amid this buzz, young people often grapple with maintaining balance, facing unexpected bends that challenge their aspirations.

The true test of resilience lies in our response: do we allow light to seep through the cracks, or do we let shadows overwhelm us? This theme is especially relevant for young women, making the recent Author Speak event at MOP Vaishnav College for Women particularly significant.

On Monday, the college hosted Dr Priyanka Bagdi, a distinguished obstetrician, gynaecologist, and author of Sunshine At The Bend: Turning Trials into Triumph. Organised with The New Indian Express and Pegasus, the Student Book Club, the event aimed to raise awareness about leukaemia and lymphoma while inspiring students to face life’s challenges.

The session began with Greeshma SS, the college librarian, who introduced Dr Priyanka and highlighted that September is leukaemia and lymphoma awareness month. Outlining Dr Priyanka’s educational achievements, it was her personal battle with acute myeloid leukaemia at 28 that truly defined her narrative.

As Dr Priyanka took the stage, she captivated the audience with her compelling story of survival. Engaging the students directly, she asked them to write down their goals and envision where they saw themselves at 30. In a poignant moment, she displayed photographs of a severely ill patient battling cancer and posed the question: “Do you think you’d see yourself like this when you’re 30?” The gravity of her journey became clear when she revealed that those images were of her during her illness.

Central to her message was her book, which serves as a memoir and a guide for those grappling with illness. She advocates for cancer wellness and education, instilling hope in countless individuals. “Reading is vital for your mental makeup,” she remarked, urging students to engage with literature that explores life’s complexities.