Indian Navy officers embark on historic Global circumnavigation mission

CHENNAI: Today marks the beginning of a new epoch in Indian sailing. Two woman Navy officers — lieutenant commanders Dilna K and Roopa Alagirisamy — will embark on an extraordinary mission of circumnavigating the globe.
Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa joined the service in 2014 and 2017, respectively. It was only a little over three years ago that the duo began sailing. Now, they have over 38,000 nautical miles each to their names. The upcoming voyage, the latest in the Navy’s Sagar Parikrama series, will see the officers navigate over 21,600 nautical miles (approx. 40,000 kilometres) without any external assistance, relying solely on wind power.
During this eight-month journey, the officers will take on extreme weather conditions and some of the most treacherous waters. The passage around the three great Capes — Australia’s Cape Leeuwin, South America’s Cape Horn and Africa’s Cape of Good Hope — is particularly perilous and tests even the most experienced of sailors. But Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd), whom the Navy had called on to train the two officers, tells TNIE that the duo is “quite well-prepared”. If successful, Lt Cdrs Dilna and Roopa will be the first from India to circumnavigate the world in double-handed mode (involving two sailors).
The two officers were handpicked from a pool of 17 officers and had been undergoing training at the Ocean Sailing Node in Goa for the past three years. The west-to-east journey will be made onboard the Navy’s celebrated sailing vessel, INSV Tarini — a 55-footer which was built indigenously and inducted into service in 2017.
There will be four stops along the way to replenish supplies and tend to technical snags — at Fremantle in Australia; Lyttelton in New Zealand; Port Stanley in Falkland Islands; and Cape Town in South Africa.
The approval for the historic journey was given by Admiral Karambir Singh during his tenure as the Navy chief. The voyage will be flagged off by the current Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.
MEET THE OFFICERS
Lt Cdr Dilna K
Hails from Kozhikode
Joined the Navy as a logistics officer in 2014
Is an ace shooter; has won several medals in national championships
Big enthusiast of cricket; has represented the Kerala state team
Marched on Kartavya Path as part of the 66th Republic Day Parade
Her father, the late Devadasan, was an Army officer
Lt Cdr Roopa Alagirisamy
Hails from Puducherry
Joined the naval armament inspection cadre in 2017
This aeronautical engineering graduate has had a stint with National Aerospace Laboratories, Bengaluru
Her father, Alagirisamy GP, is a former Air Force officer
Accolade: Dilna and Roopa won the Admiral Ramdas Trophy, instituted by the Yachting Association of India, last year
What inspired you both to join the defence forces?
Lt Cdr Dilna: I was always drawn to adventurous activities, even as a kid. I was into sports — cricket and football. My dad, who was in the Army and later worked with the National Cadet Corps (NCC), was a huge influence. In Class 8, I joined the NCC, and that’s where the dream of joining the defence forces really took root. I joined the Navy at 21.
Lt Cdr Roopa: For me, too, it’s kind of in the family. My dad was in the Air Force. I joined the Naval NCC during college. We visited dockyards, went on ships, and interacted with officers. All that left an impression, and I knew the Navy was where I wanted to be.
How did you get into sailing?
Dilna: I was a logistics officer at first, totally unrelated to sailing. I was part of the Navy shooting team and participated in national competitions. However, a year into my service, I got stuck at my desk and I badly wanted to do more exciting stuff. Later, when I moved to Visakhapatnam, I learned that the Navy was calling volunteers for a circumnavigation mission. I thought, ‘Why not?’ I didn’t know a thing about sailing at the time, but after a few sorties and lots of training, I fell in love with it. In just three years, I have sailed over 38,000 nautical miles.
Roopa: It was accidental for me! I was working in the naval armament unit when I got selected to sail for the Western Naval Command’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. Honestly, I was so seasick on that first trip from Goa to Bombay, I thought I would never sail again. But, I found myself wanting to go back to the sea. So I started small, with dinghy boats, and gradually worked my way up. Before I knew it, I was competing in races and volunteering for the Navy’s circumnavigation mission. I was also keenly following the first Navika Sagar Parikrama voyage led by Lt Cdr Vartika Joshi. That was also a big inspiration.
What kind of preparation has gone into the circumnavigation mission?
Roopa: We have been training for three years at the Ocean Sailing Node (in Goa). We started on smaller boats to get the basics, but when you move to bigger sailboats, though the science of sailing remains the same, everything gets amplified — the equipment, the responsibilities, and the time spent at sea. You can be out there for days, with no land in sight. It’s tough, both physically and mentally, but it’s also where you grow the most.
Dilna: Exactly. It’s not just about the sailing skills, but also the mental endurance. During the Cape to Rio race, we were at sea for six months, facing storms and away from family. It was exhausting, but those experiences have prepared us for what’s coming — especially the Southern Ocean, which is known for its unpredictable weather. We are ready for it. We have trained hard, studied the weather patterns and done extensive planning. So, we feel confident.
How was it training under Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd) [the first Indian to complete a solo, non-stop circumnavigation of the world under sail]?
Dilna: Before Cdr Abhilash came on board, we trained with various skippers. However, once he joined us, it felt like everything levelled up. He had just finished the Golden Globe Race, and his insights were invaluable. He didn’t just teach us technical skills; he helped us prepare mentally for the challenges at sea. His stories about handling storms and long periods of isolation were especially helpful.
Roopa: Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd), Captain Dilip Donde (retd), and Lt Cdr Vartika Joshi (retd)… they are our role models. Of course, Abhilash sir was our mentor. He was a game-changer, really. He believed in our potential, and that belief boosted our confidence. His understanding of the psychological side of sailing — dealing with solitude and stress — was vital.
Dilna: That said, everyone we sailed with had something to teach us. With each sortie, each new experience, we grew.
What are the main challenges you’re expecting during this voyage?
Roopa: The weather and wind, especially in the Southern Ocean. We got a taste of it during the Cape to Rio race last year, when we faced storms for two days. This time, it’s going to be more intense. But we have trained for it. It’s all about endurance, staying alert, and making the right decisions in tough situations.
Dilna: We have done one leg already, from Cape Town to Goa, in a previous journey. The other four will be new territory for us. But we are ready to take on the challenges.
You have been sailing together for three years now. How has that partnership helped?
Dilna: Roopa and I have become a solid team. When you are doing a dual-handed sortie, you need to be in sync with your partner. Whether it’s keeping watch or making decisions, you need to trust each other completely. We have got that bond.
Roopa: We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Plus, we have trained on this boat, INSV Tarini, together, so we are familiar with it. This mutual understanding is going to be key when we are out at sea. I am really looking forward to all three of us, Tarini included, having an adventurous voyage!
How have your families reacted to your mission?
Dilna: At first, my family was concerned, especially my husband, who’s also in the Navy. But, over time, they have come to understand how much this means to me. Now, they are incredibly supportive, as are my friends, former NCC teachers and colleagues. It’s heartening to see an outpouring of support from across the country.
Roopa: Same here. The support has been overwhelming, not just from my family but from the entire Navy community. Sailing may not be a spectator sport, but it’s heartening to see that more people in India are getting interested in it, thanks to pioneers like Cdr Abhilash, Captain Dilip and the all-woman crew led by Lt Cdr Vartika. We are grateful for this opportunity.