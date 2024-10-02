Indian Navy officers embark on historic Global circumnavigation mission

CHENNAI: Today marks the beginning of a new epoch in Indian sailing. Two woman Navy officers — lieutenant commanders Dilna K and Roopa Alagirisamy — will embark on an extraordinary mission of circumnavigating the globe.

Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa joined the service in 2014 and 2017, respectively. It was only a little over three years ago that the duo began sailing. Now, they have over 38,000 nautical miles each to their names. The upcoming voyage, the latest in the Navy’s Sagar Parikrama series, will see the officers navigate over 21,600 nautical miles (approx. 40,000 kilometres) without any external assistance, relying solely on wind power.

During this eight-month journey, the officers will take on extreme weather conditions and some of the most treacherous waters. The passage around the three great Capes — Australia’s Cape Leeuwin, South America’s Cape Horn and Africa’s Cape of Good Hope — is particularly perilous and tests even the most experienced of sailors. But Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd), whom the Navy had called on to train the two officers, tells TNIE that the duo is “quite well-prepared”. If successful, Lt Cdrs Dilna and Roopa will be the first from India to circumnavigate the world in double-handed mode (involving two sailors).

The two officers were handpicked from a pool of 17 officers and had been undergoing training at the Ocean Sailing Node in Goa for the past three years. The west-to-east journey will be made onboard the Navy’s celebrated sailing vessel, INSV Tarini — a 55-footer which was built indigenously and inducted into service in 2017.

There will be four stops along the way to replenish supplies and tend to technical snags — at Fremantle in Australia; Lyttelton in New Zealand; Port Stanley in Falkland Islands; and Cape Town in South Africa.

The approval for the historic journey was given by Admiral Karambir Singh during his tenure as the Navy chief. The voyage will be flagged off by the current Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

MEET THE OFFICERS

Lt Cdr Dilna K

Hails from Kozhikode

Joined the Navy as a logistics officer in 2014

Is an ace shooter; has won several medals in national championships

Big enthusiast of cricket; has represented the Kerala state team

Marched on Kartavya Path as part of the 66th Republic Day Parade

Her father, the late Devadasan, was an Army officer

Lt Cdr Roopa Alagirisamy

Hails from Puducherry

Joined the naval armament inspection cadre in 2017

This aeronautical engineering graduate has had a stint with National Aerospace Laboratories, Bengaluru

Her father, Alagirisamy GP, is a former Air Force officer

Accolade: Dilna and Roopa won the Admiral Ramdas Trophy, instituted by the Yachting Association of India, last year