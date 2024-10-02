Living tribute: Chennai's Anand Kumar Bhowmik spreads Gandhi's message

CHENNAI: Have you walked past someone impersonating a famous figure? Maybe you paused, took a picture, guessed who they were mimicking, and moved on. On the streets of Chennai, where the busy hum of traffic and the smell of fresh filter coffee fill the air, one man quietly steps into the past — in white khadi dhoti, glasses perched delicately on his nose.

Anand Kumar Bhowmik, dressing up as Mahatma Gandhi is much more than just a fun portrayal or a photo opportunity. It’s a living tribute, a way to keep history and his values alive, to spark conversations about sacrifice, non-violence, and the real heroes of our nation.

At 58, Anand doesn’t just don the look for show. For over a decade, he’s been walking in Gandhi’s shoes — literally and figuratively — dedicating his life to spreading the Mahatma’s message. As the crowds gather around him for selfies during Gandhi Jayanthi or other occasions, Anand sees an opportunity not just for recognition, but for awareness. “People take interest when they see me dressed as Gandhi, but my goal is to make them ask questions, to make them curious about who Gandhi really was and what he stood for,” he says.

Hero worship

Anand’s story is one of resilience and simplicity, much like the man he reveres. A tenth-pass with a discontinued B.Com, his formal education may not be extensive, but his knowledge and interest in history, especially India’s freedom struggle, fuel his actions today. Anand spent 15 years working as a personal assistant to the late Traffic Ramaswamy — an icon of public service in the city. Anand was at Ramaswamy’s side, navigating legal battles and championing causes to make the streets safer. “I learned a lot from him about activism and service,” Anand reflects. “He was a mentor.”

What makes Anand’s devotion to Gandhi unique is that he doesn’t just talk about him — he brings him to life. Dressed in Gandhi’s simple attire, Anand often makes appearances at Gandhi Mandapam, the Egmore museum, and Marina Beach, participating in events related to the freedom movement. He’s been doing this for over a decade, being a part of awareness protests and social gatherings. “When I dress up as Gandhi, people take selfies, and that’s when I get the chance to talk about Gandhi’s true sacrifices,” he shares.