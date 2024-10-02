Living tribute: Chennai's Anand Kumar Bhowmik spreads Gandhi's message

CHENNAI: Have you walked past someone impersonating a famous figure? Maybe you paused, took a picture, guessed who they were mimicking, and moved on. On the streets of Chennai, where the busy hum of traffic and the smell of fresh filter coffee fill the air, one man quietly steps into the past — in white khadi dhoti, glasses perched delicately on his nose.
Anand Kumar Bhowmik, dressing up as Mahatma Gandhi is much more than just a fun portrayal or a photo opportunity. It’s a living tribute, a way to keep history and his values alive, to spark conversations about sacrifice, non-violence, and the real heroes of our nation.
At 58, Anand doesn’t just don the look for show. For over a decade, he’s been walking in Gandhi’s shoes — literally and figuratively — dedicating his life to spreading the Mahatma’s message. As the crowds gather around him for selfies during Gandhi Jayanthi or other occasions, Anand sees an opportunity not just for recognition, but for awareness. “People take interest when they see me dressed as Gandhi, but my goal is to make them ask questions, to make them curious about who Gandhi really was and what he stood for,” he says.
Hero worship
Anand’s story is one of resilience and simplicity, much like the man he reveres. A tenth-pass with a discontinued B.Com, his formal education may not be extensive, but his knowledge and interest in history, especially India’s freedom struggle, fuel his actions today. Anand spent 15 years working as a personal assistant to the late Traffic Ramaswamy — an icon of public service in the city. Anand was at Ramaswamy’s side, navigating legal battles and championing causes to make the streets safer. “I learned a lot from him about activism and service,” Anand reflects. “He was a mentor.”
What makes Anand’s devotion to Gandhi unique is that he doesn’t just talk about him — he brings him to life. Dressed in Gandhi’s simple attire, Anand often makes appearances at Gandhi Mandapam, the Egmore museum, and Marina Beach, participating in events related to the freedom movement. He’s been doing this for over a decade, being a part of awareness protests and social gatherings. “When I dress up as Gandhi, people take selfies, and that’s when I get the chance to talk about Gandhi’s true sacrifices,” he shares.
But why Gandhi, and not another freedom fighter? “I’ve been in awe of him since I was a kid. His message of ahimsa — non-violence — is something I deeply admire. People like Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. followed his path and succeeded. Even today, Bill Gates takes inspiration from his ideas. But in India, many people aren’t aware of the depth of his sacrifice,” he laments.
However, Anand hopes to someday dress up as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. “I’ve dressed as him before, but Gandhi will always be my main inspiration,” he says, but Bose’s legacy of bold leadership and relentless pursuit of freedom is something he admires.
Getting into character
Anand’s commitment to the role goes beyond just wearing a costume. His nephew helps cut his hair to resemble Gandhi’s style. The watch and dhoti are chosen with care to replicate Gandhi’s look. He even found a way to source a similar watch to the one Gandhi wore.
This Gandhi Jayanthi, Anand plans to once again don his familiar garb and head to Marina Beach, where he plans on talking to anyone who stops. “The reason I do this,” Anand explains, “is for involvement and respect. Gandhi’s sacrifices are the reason why our country is here today. I want people to be curious about him, to ask questions. Dressing as him makes people stop and think, and that’s the first step to keeping his legacy alive.”
When he isn’t embodying India’s greatest freedom fighter, Anand is busy with his daily work, selling boxes and other necessities at a platform market. “Gandhi’s struggle and sacrifices inspire me in my work too,” he reflects. “He went through so much pain but achieved so much through non-violence. It’s something I’ll always carry with me.”
For Anand Kumar Bhowmik, Gandhi is more than a symbol — he’s a guiding light. And through his modest but meaningful portrayal, he ensures that Gandhi’s message of peace, simplicity, and sacrifice is not lost to the passage of time. As crowds gather to snap pictures or ask about the man in the dhoti, Anand knows his mission is fulfilled: the spirit of the Mahatma lives on.