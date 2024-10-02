Vijay Amritraj pavilion unveiled at SDAT stadium

CHENNAI: The north stand of the main court at SDAT Nungambakkam stadium, which was renamed ‘Vijay Amritraj pavilion’, was unveiled by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday.

“This stadium, home to the Chennai Open, the ATP Challenger and WTA matches will soon host the state-level Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2024,” he said at the event.

“Vijay Amritraj’s rise in the tennis world is nothing short of extraordinary. He faced the greatest players of his era, Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors, and John McEnroe, and brought honour and prestige to India at the international stage,” he said.

For his contribution, Amritraj was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1974 and Padma Shri in 1983. On July 20, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the first from the Asian continent.