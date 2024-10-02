WRD to strengthen Adyar river bunds

CHENNAI: The water resources department (WRD) has said an estimate will be prepared within three days for strengthening the bunds along Adyar river.

The assurance was given during an inspection of the Adyar canal by officials from the highways department and WRD, at Anakaputhur on Tuesday. WRD assistant engineer Sathya Narayanan added that efforts would begin to reinforce the bunds as soon as possible.

According to locals, there are more than 3,000 families residing in Thirumalai Nagar, Kasthubai Nagar, and Thai Mookambigai Nagar, on the banks of Adyar at Anakaputhur.

The area was severely affected due to flooding during the monsoon last year. Pallavaram MLA E Karunanidhi led the team of officials to inspect the condition of the Adyar river bunds.