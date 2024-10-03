A letter from better days

CHENNAI: India Post, which marked its 170th anniversary on October 1, has long been a cornerstone of India’s communication and emotional history. Letters, transported by postmen across vast distances, carried a profound emotional significance for people in both urban and rural India. In the pre-digital era, the anticipation of receiving a letter was a source of immense joy and anxiety, and this emotion left a deep imprint on Bollywood as well as regional film industries.

The postman, as a symbol of connectivity, became an endearing figure in popular culture, delivering not just messages but stories of love, separation, and longing. Migration — where one left their homes in search of work — or lovers communicating through letters, made the medium a vehicle for both sorrow and joy.

This melancholy is best captured in the wistful songs of the past, keeping alive the nostalgic magic of letter-writing, where each chitthi or kaditham (letter) held a universe of emotions.

Message, messenger

In Bollywood’s romantic narratives, love letters played a special role. Songs like Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe from Kanyadaan (1968) and Kabootar Ja Ja Ja from Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) immortalise letters as messengers of love. The anticipation of receiving a letter from a beloved, and the emotions tied to it gave Bollywood some of its most unforgettable moments. They were intensified by the slow, deliberate pace of handwritten letters, which contrast the instant communication of modern times.

In Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein (1977), Rajesh Khanna played a postman in the song Dakiya Daak Laya, which highlights the importance of a postman in villages. In real life, too, the postman was a trusted figure, connecting communities and many times reading out letters to the recipients, for he was one of the few literate people in some places.