Festive range from RmKV

CHENNAI: Since the opening of its first store at Tirunelveli, RmKV Silks has come a long way in the past 100 years. While they attribute their success to customers, business associates, and weavers, one of their salient features has been launching innovative silk saris for its customers. After having launched more than 100 variants, RmKV Silks is launching 11 more silk saris for this festive season.

World’s first 4,000 plus unique coloured fully silk saree with natural ingredients made using natural ingredients such as indigo, myrobalan, pomegranate, Indian madder, Indian red creeper, gooseberry, and lac.

99-flower silk sari based on Kurinchipaattu by poet Kabilar dyed using traditional natural ingredients such as Indian madder, lac, and myrobalan. The design of the pallu of this sari revolves around the 99 flowers mentioned in the Tamil Sangam literature.

A sari dyed using traditional natural ingredients such as myrobalan, mulberry, and lac with the pallu showcasing the Tree of Life (Karpagavruksham), a symbol of growth, strength, and connection.

Saris dyed using natural sappan wood dyes, the Peach Fuzz which is the colour of the year showcases a fusion of Kanchipuram weaving with Paithani weaving. The border and pallu are woven using natural ingredients such as lac and pomegranate shells.

Dual shaded metallic twill silk sari in peacock blue and crimson, featuring subtle chevron stripes and Kalamkari-inspired horse motifs on the border and pallu.

A sari featuring a captivating candy-pink body, adorned with delicate floral zari buttas and the border and pallu are inspired by Mughal Mandala art that add a touch of elegance and charm.

A unique sari featuring a serene pastel yellow body, the border design is inspired by the intricate Bhujodi weaving with a harmonious blend of colours including mustard, orange, maroon, teal, and pink.

The plain body of the sari is dyed in one of the rarest and most exquisite colours, ‘Viridian’ with a 11-inch contrast crimson border and pallu, designed with traditional motifs such as kamalam (lotus) and paneer sombu (water pot).