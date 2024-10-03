Hierarchy of issues

CHENNAI: In its August alert, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) released findings that over 50 highly common pharmaceutical drugs — including paracetamol and anti-reflux pills — were not of standard quality.

The relevant manufacturers have since claimed that they did not produce the substandard drugs and that counterfeit samples were used in the regulatory body’s testing. This news did not emerge until last month, and still has not gained widespread coverage. More importantly, it doesn’t seem to have entered the arena of public protest, enquiry and discussion.

Earlier this year, regulatory bodies in Singapore and Hong Kong discovered carcinogenic ingredients in certain popular Indian spice brands, prompting the Food and Standards Authority of India to instruct state governments to conduct randomised tests in similar products.

While authorities may have taken these concerns seriously, just as with the pharmaceutical situation today, little has changed in terms of public awareness and response.

Issues in the Indian cosmetics and toiletries industries are related to both pharmaceutical and culinary spuriousness, this time without regulation. Among other issues, brands are not required by law to reveal their complete ingredients list, in percentage order. There are no regulatory bodies. Which means: anything goes.

A new generation of Indian brands, imbibing values from abroad, have made it a point to declare more transparency, but whether their claims are legitimate or just as misleading as what both established household names and dubious ones have always done is difficult to prove. All this affects most of us, because even if we don’t paint our eyelids, we do still bathe and brush our teeth.

Curiosity about what we consume and the prioritising of safety and quality don’t seem to come as naturally here as this baseline: that things be inexpensive. If such a sensibility existed, so would a sensitivity about where what we purchase comes from, and where it goes.

Everything from how we regard farmers’ rights and capitalist mechanisms to how we regard waste disposal and the environment would change — for the better.