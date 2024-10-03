Man dies after accidentally falling from moving train in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man died after he accidentally fell off a moving express train at the Saidapet Railway Station on Wednesday afternoon. The police said that the man was sitting on the steps of a compartment on the train when he allegedly lost his balance and fell on the platform.

According to the Government Railway Police, the deceased was identified as P Balamurugan of Cuddalore. He was travelling in the general compartment of the Vaigai Express.

On Wednesday, around 2.30 pm, as the train was crossing Saidapet Station, Balamurugan, who was sitting on steps, allegedly lost his balance and fell on platform number 4 of the station. As he fell, he rolled over and fell onto the tracks where he was run over by the train. He died on the spot.

The GRP rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It was sent to a government hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered and an inquiry is underway.