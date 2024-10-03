Muses of a modern man

CHENNAI: “A beautiful body perishes, but a work of art dies not” — artist Leonardo da Vinci. Centuries after civilisations collapsed, we search for traces via coins, caves, sculptures, and most of all, art. In an attempt to freeze time and capture bodies or faces, man has turned to paper or stone to immortalise the intricacy of a smile, evocative eyes and languidness of limbs. Lines, paint, and brushstrokes on canvas.

It is the multitudes of portraits one notices on entering The Unicard Fuego — from the classic Mona Lisa, the revered Sai Baba to superstar, striking Rajnikanth. A cursive signature ‘TSN’ at the bottom of the paintings gives away the artist, TS Narayanaswamy.

Fifty-odd paintings, ranging from portraits to sceneries, dot the walls of an artsy furniture store, Unicard Fuego. Nestled in an unassuming corner of Thirumurthy Road, Unicard Fuego — which deals with workstations, artistic furniture, and complete office solutions — has, over the weekend, transformed into an exhibition space. The exhibition titled ‘Different Strokes’, TSN says, showcases the varied genre of his artwork on iPad including intricate and experimental portraits, and black-and-white caricatures.

As a child, art punctuated TSN’s every day. He watched his uncle TS Sridhar, the then editor of Anandha Vikatan, pen columns, and cartoons. “I have a family of journalists and my father’s cousins are illustrious writers RK Narayan and RK Lakshman. There is a genetic (component) in the family where they take to cartooning.”