Three held in two chain-snatching cases in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tambaram police have cracked two big chain snatching cases in the city by arresting two men hailing from Bengaluru and another from Kerala for the crimes. In the first case, the Kelambakkam police arrested Jaison Mathew (31) and K Manikanda (31) for snatching two gold chains from a young mother in front of her children on Friday.

Police said that the men would travel to Chennai from Bengaluru regularly and splurge on alcohol and food here. To support their expenses, they began indulging in chain snatching in the city’s southern suburbs using a vehicle which did not have a proper RTO registration.

Cops nabbed the suspects by sifting through CCTV footage and groundwork.

In the second case, Sasi Kunnukutty (52), who is wanted in several snatching and theft cases since 1995, was arrested after two complaints of chain snatching under Chitalapakkam limits on September 17 and 22. Cops scanned footage from 200 cameras to trace the accused travelling to various areas like Pallavaram, Kundrathur, Kaveripakkam, Walajah, Arcot, and Vellore, and returning to Madhavaram in Chennai, where he was arrested on Wednesday.

The accused was involved in theft cases from 1995 to 2000 in Pallavaram, and in 25 chain snatching cases in Thrissur in Kerala from 2000 to 2019, police investigation found. He was arrested and sent to prison.