14 months on, no sign of Chintadripet-Chennai Beach MRTS service resumption

CHENNAI: It has been more than a year since MRTS services between Chennai Beach and Chintadripet were suspended, and there is no sign of its resumption. This has affected hundreds of daily commuters, especially office goers from North Chennai travelling to Velachery and Thiruvanmiyur, as they have to switch to buses or cabs, which also increases their travel time.

The services were halted on August 7 last year to facilitate the construction of the 4.3 km (fourth) line between Chennai Beach and Egmore. The work was scheduled to be completed in seven months, with services expected to resume by April 1.

Despite multiple deadline extensions, the Chennai division in August announced that the work would be completed by October 1. However, delays continue, putting thousands of daily commuters at inconvenience. According to railway officials, the issue of transferring a 110m stretch from the Navy is being resolved, and the new line is nearing completion.

Commuters from areas like Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, and Avadi, who usually board Velachery-bound MRTS trains at Chennai Beach, now have to take Chennai Central-bound trains. They again have to travel up to Chintadripet to reach their destination.

“It’s extremely difficult, especially during rain and peak hours, to travel from Central to Chintadripet. I often book a cab from my office at Tidel Park to Avadi, which costs me nearly `450. I won’t be able to afford the charges regularly,” said S Ram Kumar from Avadi.

Similarly, UPSC aspirants from North Chennai who frequent Anna Library at Kotturpuram are also facing difficulties due to disruption of MRTS services.

S Madhan from Wimco Nagar added, “My friends from areas like Kottivakkam and Neelankarai, who often travel to Wimco Nagar and Thiruvottiyur, have no direct MRTS connection now. Those going to Anna Library also have to take buses, which adds over an hour to their travel time during rush hour.”

The fourth line aims to improve operational efficiency by reducing congestion on the existing lines. The new line is also crucial for upgrading Tambaram as a third terminal. The work is being undertaken at a cost of `274.2 crore.