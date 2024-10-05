Cop suffers heart attack during temple ritual security duty in Chennai, dies at hospital

CHENNAI: Inspector of police (Crime) Muthukumar suffered a heart attack while he was on bandobast duty for the Tirupati Thirukudai procession at Korattur on Friday. He was rushed to a private hospital where he died.

According to sources, Muthukumar lost consciousness while being taken for ECG test. Doctors tried to resuscitate him, but he passed away. The body was sent for postmortem.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of Muthukumar and announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh.On August 31, S Sivakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kolathur, died after suffering a heart attack while he was on duty near the Munro statue for Formula Four car racing event.