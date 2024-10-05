Man arrested for trying to recruit youth for Hizb-Ut-Tahrir

CHENNAI: The Chennai police arrested Sait alias Abdul Rahim (32) late on Thursday night from Tondiarpet for allegedly brainwashing youth and recruiting them for Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, a fundamentalist outfit.

According to police, Rahim would frequent mosques and Islamic religious places and try to recruit youngsters for the outfit. He had also made several posts on social media in this connection. Rahim was working as an Imam at a mosque near his house where he preached his idea of a global caliphate. Recently, he was removed from the job as there was a tussle between Rahim and other members of the mosque.

A police source said he had a grudge against a group of members of the mosque who supported Vinayagar Chaturthi procession and quarrelled with them. Following his arrest, police conducted a search at his house and found pamphlets and books related to the outfit. Police seized 17 books about the caliphate and the Islamic ruling system, and one machete from his house. A source said the case might be handed over to NIA.