Five dead, hundreds hospitalised after chaos at Marina Beach air show

CHENNAI: Five people who attended the air show at Marina Beach died from suspected dehydration. The deceased have been identified as D. John (56) of Korukkupet, Karthikeyan (34) of Tiruvottiyur, Srinivasan of Perungalathur, Mani (55) of Marakkanam and Dinesh. They collapsed while returning from the event and were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

According to a source, John, along with his brother-in-law Shyam Kumar, and wife Elisamma, attended the event. While returning, he fainted while walking along the Kamarajar Salai. He was taken to the hospital and was declared dead.

Karthikeyan, fainted while riding his bike near INS Adyar, complaining of chest trouble while returning from the show. He was taken to RGGGH, where he was declared dead.

The hospital authorities are awaiting the postmortem results to ascertain the cause of death.

Over 300 people fainted during the event, with hospital sources reporting that around 43 were treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Around 200 people were administered first aid at the venue by emergency staff and a few others were rushed to other hospitals including the Government Royapettah hospital.

The visual spectacles performed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Marina Beach on Sunday were soon overshadowed by the chaos that followed, as thousands struggled to exit the venue due to severe mismanagement by the authorities.

Notwithstanding the heat of the day, which went up to 35 degree celsius in Meenambakkam and suffocation due to the crowd, several thousands were stranded at the venue for over an hour as traffic came to a standstill.

Some boys and men from the crowd climbed the compound walls of nearby buildings to escape the pushing, shoving, and suffocation. A few even climbed trees within the premises to seek relief from the heat. Holding umbrellas and with children and elderly parents in tow, a determined group of people attempted to cover the distance on foot.

The estimated 13 lakh attendees were all allowed to exit at once through the designated points, quickly filling the main road.

With no police personnel and officers, both Law & Order and Traffic, in sight, the crowd, resembling a huge procession, was making its way to the main junctions. Two-wheelers, cars and even some of the 40 ambulances that were stationed for emergencies at the venue, could hardly move for hours. Three MTC buses also stood motionless in the sea of people around it.

Nirmala from Periamet, a college student, said “In the morning, as we were entering the venue, the traffic arrangements and crowd management was better. As soon as the event was over, it was as if the general public was forgotten and left on our own to navigate the traffic.”