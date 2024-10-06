Metro Phase-II will be ‘central’ project, union govt to fund 65 per cent of Rs 63,246 crore, says finance ministry

CHENNAI: The union government will fund 65% of the estimated cost of Rs 63,246 crore of the Chennai Metro Phase-II project, which will add up to over Rs 41,000 crore, the finance ministry said on Saturday. This will include the entire required loan of Rs 33,593 crore, besides the equity and subordinate debt of Rs 7,425 crore. The balance 35% or Rs 22,000 crore of the estimated cost will be financed by the state government.

The nomenclature of the project has now been changed to ‘central sector’ project from ‘state sector’ project as per the request of the Tamil Nadu government, a release from the finance ministry said on Saturday.

The loans taken from multilateral and bilateral development agencies will be treated as loans to the union government and will be provided directly to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) from the union budget, the release said.

So far, the project was being implemented as a ‘state sector’ project with the responsibility of the project financing being primarily on the government of Tamil Nadu to the extent of almost 90% of the cost. The role of the central government was to finance 10% of the cost, excluding land cost and few other items as per the Metro Rail Policy 2017.