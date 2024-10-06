Udhaya asks officials to keep boats, pumps ready in flood-prone areas

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday told officials to strengthen the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) Integrated Command and Control Centre for efficient coordination of flood-related news and relief measures ahead of the monsoon.

He was chairing a review meeting at the secretariat to assess monsoon preparedness of GCC and districts like Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. Officials explained the ongoing efforts to mitigate potential floods and precautionary action in vulnerable areas. Udhayanidhi issued directions for rescue equipment such as boats and motor pumps to be stationed in vulnerable zones and for preparing food for relief centres near each ward to avoid delays.

As regards the supply of essential items during emergencies, Udhayanidhi told the officials to ensure that at least 1,000 milk packets and 1,000 bread packets per ward are readily available, upon request from councillors and MLAs. He highlighted the challenges faced last monsoon when heavy rains flooded areas like Ambattur, Madhavaram and Kakkalur, disrupting the transportation of Aavin milk packets. He stressed the need for a thorough inspection of these areas.

To avoid communication breakdowns during emergencies, Udhayanidhi proposed exploring the use of wireless phones for ministers, MLAs and officials, pointing to last year’s monsoon when power outage and non-functioning mobile networks hindered relief efforts.

Udhayanidhi suggested forming WhatsApp groups in each ward, comprising MLAs, officials, local representatives, youth and volunteers. These groups could coordinate relief efforts, including food distribution. He called for relocating residents living in dilapidated TNUHDB units to safer places.