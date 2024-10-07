33-year-old man ends life over online trading losses in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man, Vinoth Kumar, from Senneerkuppam in Poonamallee, died by suicide after reportedly losing several lakhs in online trading, police said. Vinoth, an insurance agent, had accumulated heavy debts through trading and hoped to repay them by selling his properties.

“On the day of the incident, one of the creditors had called him, asking him to return Rs 15 lakh he had borrowed,” a police official said. Vinoth took his life on Saturday while his wife was out running errands.

She returned to find him collapsed and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The Poonamallee police have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing. (For assistance, call TN’s health helpline 104 or Sneha helpline 044-24640050)