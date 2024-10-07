A Vishnu temple in Chennai suburb

CHENNAI: Paruthipattu, close to Avadi, in Thiruvallur district, on the outskirts of Chennai, has a Vishnu temple dedicated to Venkatavarada Perumal. This east-facing temple has a modern five-storey gopuram at the entrance leading to a spacious prakaram (enclosure) which has the bali-pitham, dvaja-stambham and Garuda mandapam.
Straight ahead is the principal sanctum for Venkatavarada Perumal flanked by Goddess Sridevi and Bhudevi. Perumal is in a standing pose, holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands, with the right lower hand in abhaya hasta (blessing) and lower left hand in gada-hasta. The utsava-murti (processional image) is just like the main deity.
Close to the main sanctum is the shrine for Goddess Perundevi Thayar, facing east. Perundevi is the name of Goddess Lakshmi in the famous Varadaraja Svami temple in Kanchipuram, which is one of the foremost Divya Desams (places sung in praise of by the Azhvars or important devotees of Vishnu), and the Goddess in this temple is named after Her, since the presiding deity is Venkatavarada Perumal. Sanctums for Lakshmi Hayagriva, Sudarsana (Chakrattazhvar) with Yoga Narasimha on the rear, and Bhakta Hanuman are also in this temple.
Among the many festivals celebrated here, one is the Pavithrotsavam for which the priests from the Varadaraja Svami temple in Kanchipuram officiate and perform rituals for four days. The nakshatram (asterism) of all the Azhvars and Vaishnava Acharyas (preceptors) are also celebrated here. Navaratri for ten days is a grand function during which Venkatavarada Perumal and Perundevi Thayar are brought to the mandapa and puja is offered.
Paruthipattu is close to many ancient villages (now suburbs of Chennai city) which have historical temples. Padi, 12 km from Paruthipattu, is home to the well-known Valishwarar temple which is one of the Padal Petra Sthalams (praised in the Tamil verses of the Nayanmars); Thirumullaivayil, 9 km away has the Masilamanishwarar temple, which is also a Padal Petra Sthalam; Poonamallee, 8 km from Paruthipattu, has two well-known temples for Vaideeshwarar and Varadaraja Perumal; Thirumazhisai, which is 11 km away is home to the ancient Ottandishwarar and the Jagannatha Perumal temples; and the famous Karumari Amman and Vedapurishwarar temple (also a Padal Petra Sthalam) in Thiruverdadu are just 5 km away.