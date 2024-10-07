A Vishnu temple in Chennai suburb

CHENNAI: Paruthipattu, close to Avadi, in Thiruvallur district, on the outskirts of Chennai, has a Vishnu temple dedicated to Venkatavarada Perumal. This east-facing temple has a modern five-storey gopuram at the entrance leading to a spacious prakaram (enclosure) which has the bali-pitham, dvaja-stambham and Garuda mandapam.

Straight ahead is the principal sanctum for Venkatavarada Perumal flanked by Goddess Sridevi and Bhudevi. Perumal is in a standing pose, holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands, with the right lower hand in abhaya hasta (blessing) and lower left hand in gada-hasta. The utsava-murti (processional image) is just like the main deity.

Close to the main sanctum is the shrine for Goddess Perundevi Thayar, facing east. Perundevi is the name of Goddess Lakshmi in the famous Varadaraja Svami temple in Kanchipuram, which is one of the foremost Divya Desams (places sung in praise of by the Azhvars or important devotees of Vishnu), and the Goddess in this temple is named after Her, since the presiding deity is Venkatavarada Perumal. Sanctums for Lakshmi Hayagriva, Sudarsana (Chakrattazhvar) with Yoga Narasimha on the rear, and Bhakta Hanuman are also in this temple.