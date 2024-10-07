From pages to screen and back

CHENNAI: The anticipation was electric when Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 hit theatres. Fans of the epic saga held their breath, eager to see how Mani Ratnam would bring Kalki’s beloved characters to life on the big screen. The suspense only deepened — what twists and turns would Part 2 hold?
That same anticipation filled the air at the Taj Coromandel for the launch of Ponniyin Selvan’s English translation by Gowri Ramnarayan, the oldest granddaughter of author Kalki Krishnamurthy. Following in her grandfather’s footsteps, Gowri brings a fresh perspective to this beloved epic.
The Tamil classic is presented in two parts for English readers: Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 - The First Flood and Part 2 - The Cyclone. Gowri was joined on stage by Upasana Mahtani, while celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam added a cinematic touch to the proceedings.
A poignant moment arose when a member of the audience shared that reading Ponniyin Selvan taught her Tamil, underscoring the novel’s deep cultural resonance. Mani Ratnam’s connection with the book began in a similarly personal way. “Ponniyin Selvan was my first Tamil novel that I read. I had explored short stories before, but once I started this novel, I couldn’t put it down.
It opened doors to the richness of Tamil literature for me,” he reflected. “Since then, it has been something that hasn’t left me at all. There have been many times when people asked if this was my dream project. At first, I’d say no. But now, after the films are complete, I realise it was indeed a dream.”
He spoke candidly about the challenges of adapting the beloved epic, acknowledging the many obstacles along the way. “Each reader had their own vision of how characters like Kundavai or Vandiyathevan should look and act,” he said. “Translating that into a film was difficult. I was not only converting five books into one cinematic experience, but I was also trying to interpret and satisfy the imaginations of so many fans.”
Gowri took to the stage with a mix of excitement and humility, reflecting on the arduous process of translating her grandfather’s work. She spoke of the pressure to remain true to Kalki’s intent, yet accessible for modern readers.
Delving into Kalki’s motivations, Gowri shared that Ponniyin Selvan is more than just a novel; it’s a reflection of the author’s ideals and beliefs. “If you like Ponniyin Selvan, you have to believe that you must respect all religions. You have to believe that the fisherwoman is as important as a chief minister,” she said, explaining how Kalki’s admiration for Mahatma Gandhi permeated his writing.
The conversation also touched upon the challenges of adapting a complex narrative. She explained that the cultural divide between Indian languages and English can sometimes make translation feel imperfect. “Sometimes you just realise there’s no perfection in translation,” she admitted.
When Upasana asked about her favourite character, Gowri’s response was instant: “Poonguzhali, absolutely no doubt. The characters are undefeated by life’s challenges. They have hope and possibility.” Her words painted a picture of resilience and optimism, qualities that resonate deeply with readers. The evening concluded with a shared sense of reverence for Tamil culture and storytelling. For those present, it wasn’t merely a book launch — it was a celebration of heritage, storytelling, and the timeless allure of Ponniyin Selvan.