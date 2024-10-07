From pages to screen and back

CHENNAI: The anticipation was electric when Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 hit theatres. Fans of the epic saga held their breath, eager to see how Mani Ratnam would bring Kalki’s beloved characters to life on the big screen. The suspense only deepened — what twists and turns would Part 2 hold?

That same anticipation filled the air at the Taj Coromandel for the launch of Ponniyin Selvan’s English translation by Gowri Ramnarayan, the oldest granddaughter of author Kalki Krishnamurthy. Following in her grandfather’s footsteps, Gowri brings a fresh perspective to this beloved epic.

The Tamil classic is presented in two parts for English readers: Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 - The First Flood and Part 2 - The Cyclone. Gowri was joined on stage by Upasana Mahtani, while celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam added a cinematic touch to the proceedings.

A poignant moment arose when a member of the audience shared that reading Ponniyin Selvan taught her Tamil, underscoring the novel’s deep cultural resonance. Mani Ratnam’s connection with the book began in a similarly personal way. “Ponniyin Selvan was my first Tamil novel that I read. I had explored short stories before, but once I started this novel, I couldn’t put it down.

It opened doors to the richness of Tamil literature for me,” he reflected. “Since then, it has been something that hasn’t left me at all. There have been many times when people asked if this was my dream project. At first, I’d say no. But now, after the films are complete, I realise it was indeed a dream.”