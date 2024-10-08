Artisans from Bengal bring Durga puja spirit to Chennai

The BCom graduate takes inspiration from his father Kishori Mohan Pal who has carved more than 6,000 idols. The senior artisan has been making idols for the Bengal Association in T Nagar, where the Durga Pujo celebrations date back to the early 1930s, since he first came here in the 80s. His first order was from the Madras Kalibari in West Mambalam, says Deben.

The artisans stick to the traditions that are involved in making the idol. In Bengal, there is a practice of asking for the ‘first mud’ that is used to make the idol, from brothels as it is considered as the ‘punya mati’ or sacred soil. The kumars (idol makers) beg for the soil from sex workers.

“Although we prepare the deity in Chennai, the first layer of mud that is used to make Durga Maa comes from the Ganga river which flows down the Hooghly. We also ask for the mud from the houses of the sex workers in Bengal. We bring the ornaments and accessories worn by the goddess, and chalchitra (background canvas of the deity) from Kolkata,” says Deben, moulding the clay to give shape to the little Kartikeya.

A few metres away from the hut, Kishori is immersed in his work, crafting the astras of the divine that will adorn the 10 hands of the deity. His weathered hands move with practiced precision, but he hardly has time for conversation, lost in the rhythm of his creation.

“I liked to travel. I have travelled to Agra, Delhi, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Kerala, Puducherry, and other places to make idols. I wanted to settle after a point so I finally chose Chennai as my retirement place. The people of Tamil Nadu give us respect. The small children who study nearby at the government school come here to learn drawing. They touch my feet and say that I am next to God for them because I give life to the deities by crafting them,” he says.