Celebrating Navaratri: Timeless power of Aigiri Nandini, divine feminine

CHENNAI: "Aigiri nandini nandhitha medhini

Viswa vinodhini nandanuthe

Girivara vindhya sirodhi nivasini

Vishnu Vilasini Jishnu nuthe"

These verses of the Mahishasura Mardini Stotram reverberate through households during Navaratri. From the era of listening to this music on radio cassettes to YouTube playlists in modern times, Aigiri Nandini is timeless and teaches us to appreciate the very being of a woman.

“Mahishasura Mardini strotram is a poem that celebrates the mother goddess, and one that can be recited or played throughout the year,” explains renowned public speaker and scholar Dushyanth Sridhar. This Sanskrit poem has a special significance during Navaratri — it is set in the backdrop of these nine days when one of the greatest battles was fought in the Hindu culture. Dushaynth delves further into the lines of the poem.

To our cultural roots

In ancient myths and everyday moral stories, gods and demons walk the surface of the earth, engaging in frequent clashes, a war between good and evil. Our scriptures are handbooks that record these occurrences and battles and as always, whenever a demon misuses its ability, a divine being rises to power. The life of Mahishasura Mardini is among these legends. The goddess with ten arms holding weapons such as a trident from Shiva, a chakra from Vishnu, kamandalu from Brahma, a sword, and more came into existence, sitting on a lion, to defeat the asura Mahishasura.

The puranas teem with references that Mahishasura was detrimental to the functioning of a fair society. “Mahisha in Sanskrit is a buffalo. Mahishasura (the devil) imbibed the power of a male buffalo,” says Dushyanth, adding the asuran believed that women lacked capabilities. “His major contention was that nobody can win over him and believed that stree (feminine) are abalas (strengthless),” he adds.