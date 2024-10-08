CM Stalin inaugurates Kalaignar Park in Chennai, showcasing world-class features

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Park established at a cost of Rs 46 crore on 6.09 acres of land on Cathedral Road. The facility boasts world-class features and a variety of entertainment facilities for the public.

After inaugurating the park, the Chief Minister inspected every installation and finally witnessed a colourful fountain show. He also presented certificates to the designers of the park and others. While taking a stroll around the park, he fed a piece of apple to a bird.

A high-standard horticultural museum, a 500-metre zipline, a gallery for the visitors to take photographs, a 120-foot snow-covered pathway, an orchid hut, a 16-metre-glasshouse where rare species of flowering plants, a sanctuary of foreign birds, a green cave, restaurant, a wood house, musical fountain, and a playground for children are just a few features of this park. An official release said the park will remain open between 10 am and 8 pm. The entrance fee for adults is Rs 100, while for children it is Rs 50.

Tickets can be availed online or from the counter near the park entrance. Separate fees should be paid for using other facilities in the park.

Visit https://tnhorticulture.in/kcpetckets for more details.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, 14 other ministers, including Duraimurugan and MRK Panneerselvam, Chennai Mayor R Priya and senior officials were present during the inauguration ceremony.