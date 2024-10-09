Dancin’ the night away!

CHENNAI: It’s been a week of Navaratri and Chennai has got its groove this festive season. As the clock strikes 10.30 in the night, women dressed in colourful chaniya cholis — with laces, stonework, glasswork, and embroidery; their foreheads, chin, and outer corner of the eyes marked with three round black dots; adorned in oxidised jewellery like maang tikka, earrings, choker, necklace, bangles, and anklets; and their feet secured in bright juttis — hit the dance floor. Their counterparts, the men, are seen in monochromatic ghagra kedia pyjama, the traditional dress of Gujarat, oxidised round earring on the helix, kada, and juttis. These scenes unfold at various locations in the city where the Gujarati community celebrates Navaratri with Amba maa puja followed by Garba and Dandiya.

“Garba is the traditional dance of Gujarat and maa’s (the goddess) favourite. When you play garba, you will feel energised. People dance for hours without taking a break. The song’s beats keep you moving,” shares Abhilash Kumar Jain, born in Gujarat and settled in Chennai. In simpler words, he says, what kuthu dance is for Tamilians, Garba is for Gujaratis — a way to express emotions.

Going with the flow

Like Abhilash, many Gujaratis have made Chennai their home, and in return have shared their culture. For a city that loves to dance — classical or kuthu — taking to Garba seemed natural, and the Gujaratis are more than happy to pass on the dancing knowledge. “My mother is from Gujarat and Garba is in my veins since I was born during these auspicious days. I have been coming to Gujarati Samaj in Mambalam for the last six years. I picked up my Garba skills by looking at the people performing here. Now, I teach Garba to a set of students,” says Abhilash.

His student Pari Sharma shares, “The people who come to the Samaj are passionate about learning the moves. Though we perform for certain religious reasons, people from other religions also participate in our celebrations. Garba makes Amba maa happy and when others participate in it, they get her blessings too.”