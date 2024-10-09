Delicacies for the divine

CHENNAI: Festivals in India are incomplete without food. While kozhukattais signify Vinayaka Chaturthi and a plethora of savouries and mithais are synonymous with Deepavali, sundals with a side of sweet dishes dominate homes during Navaratri in Tamil Nadu. The nine-day menu of this protein-packed snack is prepared days prior to ease the job for home chefs so that the offering to the Devis is done smoothly.

Further simplifying the process, Umesh Vaidyanathan, founder of T Nagar-based House of Idlies, and popular home chef and influencer Shanthi Ramachandran (@shaanthram) put their heads together to curate a Navaratri Neivedhyam menu consisting of a sundal, a sweet, and a rice variety.

For the duo, whose lives revolve around food, mutual admiration drew them closer. The result was this home-grown brand. While Umesh has been one of the thousands of Shanti’s avid Instagram followers, the latter, a banker-cum-chef, appreciates the traditional, homely offerings of the House of Idlies. Shanthi, who is not one to collaborate with brands, accepted this offer as it was “a subject close to my heart. I couldn’t say no as it was not out of the box, but something I generally do,” she says.

“We, as a restaurant, want to give a platform to Indian kitchens and home cooking. I felt Shanthi ma’am was apt for this — the way she cooks is like storytelling, it’s so inspiring to see how she does all this. Navaratri is about celebrating women, and we wanted to show how one can balance their career and keep up with the traditions,” says Umesh.