Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin opens Rs 1.37-crore Marina swimming pool

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the renovated Marina swimming pool near Marina Beach on Tuesday.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has spent Rs 1.37 crore for the renovation, which included a new roof for seating areas, upgrades to bathing facilities, dressing rooms, restrooms and lighting, new tiles and stones for the pathway, murals, and beautification of the walkway around the pool.

The GCC has also introduced a QR-code system for payments and booking swimming sessions. A one-hour session for adults will cost Rs 50 and Rs 30 for children aged 12 to 14 – online bookings get a 10% discount.

The pool – 100 metres long and 30 metres wide with a depth ranging from 3.5 ft to 5 ft – will be open every day except Mondays (for maintenance) from 5.30 am to 7.30 pm, with a dedicated slot for women from 8.30 am to 9.30 am. A team of 38 staff members has been appointed, including 10 lifeguards, eight cleaning staff, 10 janitors, two supervisors, six security personnel, an electrician and a plumber.

Built in 1942 during World War II, the pool has been a part of Chennai city’s heritage; it was handed over to the corporation in 1947 and has been in operation for the last 77 years, according to a press note.