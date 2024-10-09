LPG blast: 25-year-old woman, live-in partner severely injured in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman and her live-in partner sustained severe burn injuries after the LPG cylinder in their house at Kuberan Nagar in Madipakkam exploded due to an alleged leak on Monday evening. The Madipakkam police said the woman, Vincy Flacida (25), suffered over 90% burns and the man, Manikandan (30), 45%.

The Madipakkam police said both the injured are employees of a national bank in Guindy, and have been in a live-in relationship since a few years. They said the cylinder exploded after Vincy tried to turn on the stove. Manikandan sustained injuries while trying to rescue her.

The police rushed them to a nearby hospital, and were later taken to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Quoting the doctors, the police said Vincy’s condition is critical while Manikandan is responding well to treatments. Further probe is on.