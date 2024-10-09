One dies after students clash at Chennai Central station

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old Presidency College student died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Wednesday morning. The man was admitted there on Friday after five Pachaiyappa’s College students attacked him. The five men were arrested on Friday evening.

A police source said security has intensified at the railway station and colleges to avoid untoward incidents.

The Periamet police said that the deceased man A Sundar, of Ponpadi village near Tiruttani in the Tiruvallur district, was a first-year political science student.

On Friday afternoon, as Sundar and two of his friends were outside the suburban train terminal at the Central Station, the five-member gang of the Pachaiyappa’s College students waylaid them and started attacking them. While the other two escaped, Sundar sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to RGGGH for treatment.

Based on a complaint, the police traced and arrested Chandhru, Yuvraj, Easwar, Hari Prasad and Kamaleshwaran. They were booked under the charges of attempted murder and were sent to judicial remand. However, after Sundar’s death on Wednesday, the case was altered to murder. Sundar’s body was handed over to his parents after the postmortem.