Part of Chennai's arterial RK Salai goes seven feet under

CHENNAI: A portion of Radhakrishnan Salai near Mylapore caved in about seven feet following a brief spell of rain on Monday night. This led to traffic disruption during peak hours the following day.

Sources said the mishap happened in an area where the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had carried out underground electric cable installations for the Mylapore-Mandaveli metro extension recently. The workers had levelled the dug-up area after completing the installations a week ago.

Just hours before the collapse, authorities had poured the wet mix to relay the road. It is suspected that machinery used during the process may have damaged the old arch stormwater drains (SWD) underneath.

A corporation official said a combination of the rainfall and the SWD damage led to the cave-in. A technical team is currently assessing the site. The official said they would finish relaying the damaged road and repair the SWD within a week.

Residents in the area lamented that the appearance of sinkholes on the road during rainfall has become more frequent now. They attribute this to inadequate planning by the departments involved in road projects.