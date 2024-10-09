Pepper long: A medicinal treasure

CHENNAI: Pepper long, the dried fruit of Piper longum, is a slender, aromatic plant with creeping jointed stems and perennial woody roots. Its ovate, cordate leaves measure 5-9 cm long and 3-5 cm wide, with broad rounded lobes at the base.

This plant thrives in regions ranging from the Central Himalayas to Assam, the lower hills of Bengal, the Western Ghats, and even extends to Uttar Pradesh, Nepal and the Nicobar Islands.

It is commonly cultivated in limestone soil, particularly in areas with heavy rainfall and high humidity.

Pepper long is valued both as a spice and medicine. Its fruits and roots hold medicinal properties, treating respiratory diseases.

The plant is known for its carminative, haematinic, and anti-helminthic properties, making it a versatile ingredient in traditional medicine.

Medicinal properties

Expectorant ,Thermogenic ,Diuretic ,Tonic ,Purgative ,Stomachic,Digestive ,Emollient ,Antiseptic