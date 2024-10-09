Rediscovering local flavours

CHENNAI: On a quiet Monday morning, a crowd gathered at Spirit of the Earth, eager to immerse themselves in the world of local plant-based ingredients. The event featured a conversation with chef Keertida Phadke, a chef who has lived across cities like Tokyo, Paris, and New York but has made it her mission to celebrate the culinary treasures of her homeland. Conversations of heirloom recipes and forgotten ingredients, carefully curated by the chef, ignited a spark to experiment with the local food.

With her signature calm and warmth, Keertida began by discussing how the foundation of her culinary philosophy lies in embracing local and seasonal ingredients. “Food is political and there’s so much more to it than just taste. When we talk about food, we’re talking about identity, culture, and tradition. For instance, we don’t need to call a dosa a crêpe just to make it sound familiar abroad,” she said.

Her journey from the bustling streets of New York, where she trained at the Natural Gourmet Institute inspired her to promote local cuisine in India. “I have seen food trends across the world, but nothing compares to the richness of our ingredients,” she said. Throughout the conversation, Keertida demonstrated how to make a variety of traditional dishes using local ingredients. One recipe, a variation of the traditional koshimbir, drew the interest of many. “We often associate salads with lettuce or exotic vegetables. But in Maharashtra, we have koshimbir — a salad made from simple, local ingredients. Why not celebrate that?”

As she spoke about buckwheat dosas, she shared an anecdote of how her experiment with buckwheat groats had reminded her of the Galettes au sarrasin from France. “I swapped out the typical egg for a classic potato filling. It is amazing how different plating or presentation can completely change the eating experience,” she said.

Emphasising that there is no need to explain Indian food in foreign terms, she said, “We have such an incredible food culture. We should celebrate it.” The session ended with an appreciation for Spirit of the Earth, the venue that hosted this insightful conversation. Based in Chennai, Spirit of the Earth is committed to preserving native rice varieties cultivated on its organic farm in Manjakkudi, Tamil Nadu.