Workshop on food safety at MOP

CHENNAI: The NCC cadets and Ministry of Health & Hygiene of M.O.P. Vaishnav College in collaboration with the Food Safety Department of Chennai district organised a skill-oriented workshop aimed at raising awareness on food safety on Tuesday.

The initiative sought to provide participants with in-depth knowledge about safe food handling practices, regulatory compliance, and the prevention of food-borne illnesses. Dr P Satheeshkumar, designated officer of Food Safety Department, Chennai District highlighted the importance of maintaining stringent safety measures in food practices.

The workshop featured a series of expert-led sessions conducted by professionals from the Food Safety Department.

SESSIONS HELD

At the workshop, the experts from Food Safety Department covered essential topics including hygiene management, detecting food adulteration, and the latest government regulations on food safety. An online quiz was made available via QR codes, encouraging participants to enhance their understanding of food safety practices.