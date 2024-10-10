Preserving postal memories

When I came across this, I wrote a piece, went over to the post office, sealed it using the stamp and messy glue, and sent it over to the TOI office. A week later, I found my piece published in that space. That was the turning point for me — when I realised that I want writing to be my career,” says the journalist-turned-narrative strategist.

Filmmaker Naveen Tejaswi, who pens 30-50 letters a year, recalls the doors of his village post office opening up into the scenic view of the lake. “When I drop a letter into the post box, I take two seconds just to enjoy that moment. I don’t know if it is because I want to do it properly or because I don’t want to say goodbye to it,” he says, adding a letter is a long-distance hug to a friend.

Activist Antony Rubin associates his earliest memory of the post office with sending a letter to his school crush in 1998. Over the years, it has transformed into a space of justice and information, as he files Right to Information (RTI) queries, and replies pour in from across the state. “My postman remembers me the most in my neighbourhood.

I file a lot of RTIs and when RTIs started coming in from every part of the state and India, he thought I was an official. Government posts is a safe mode and it reaches places where no courier can reach. My first RTI was with IIT Madras asking them the number of deaths of deers inside their campuses,” he says, adding this reply was used in the first case he filed at the National Green Tribunal, and it started off his journey filing litigations, protecting the environment.

Meanwhile, in Kokkadu village, 54-year-old Sreekalamma D recalls buying stamps for 25 paise, and a blue glue bottle with an ice cream stick. “However, I mostly used boiled rice as an alternative to glue. Sometimes it was saliva,” she giggles.

Madras and mail

From pigeons, horse and foot postal service, and royal receivers to today’s postman, communication has changed, but the love and urgency remain. In the 1700s, the structure of a post office was set up in the sub-continent by the East India Company. In Madras, the General Post Office was set up by Governor Sir Archibald Campbell in 1786. According to the Postal Circle website, “what started as a scheme to convey the mail of the East India Company and its servants in the erstwhile Madras, has now grown into a mammoth system handling over 80 lakhs of mail per day.”

In 1884, the GPO “moved into its own building, the handsome one by Chisholm that it still occupies. The Madras Post Office, as it was generally called, began expanding its services when it opened receiving offices (as opposed to full-service offices that also delivered mail),” writes late historian S Muthiah in Madras Miscellany column. Today, the buzz on Parrys Corner leaks into this building, with the characteristic red bricks and Indo-Saracenic architecture. Another relic from the past is the Indian Philatelic Bureau, which shows Chennai’s love for stamps, envelopes, and all things postal.