Stamping connection,mailing visions

CHENNAI: In a world that has lost the fine art of patience somewhere in the chaos of progress, it may be hard to fathom what the celebration of World Post Day on October 9 was all about. Instant communication may have replaced the inland letters and postcards of yesterday, but it certainly pales in comparison to the joy of knowing someone through the curves of their handwriting. Nevertheless, the postal services still play an important role today and the day is in recognition of the start of this communication network that revolutionised the world. Here are some interesting tidbits from the world of art.

When art arrived by mail

In the 1960s, artists challenged conventional channels to exhibit and sell their art and instead sent postcards with their drawings on them through the post. Termed Mail Art, this artistic movement was able to bypass official systems like art museums and galleries by relying on an outside network to share artworks. The father of this art form was American artist Ray Johnson, who began sending artistically beautiful mail to his friends as a teenager in the early 1940s as a sort of experiment with art.

By the mid-1950s, this became an important aspect of his practice. He started producing a type of collage, made out of cut-outs from popular print media, which he called “moticos”, which he then mailed in envelopes. His mailings included letters, flyers, and packages, which were all transformed into artistic media and the network established defied an otherwise commercialised art world. He also sent out mails with brief art history essays and drawing instructions, thus creating a new model of network-based education.

He prompted responses from the receiver, by adding the line ‘Please Add and Return’ and stimulated participation. Instructing his correspondents to cut up his work and mail it to a multitude of people, he hoped that this act would drive home the ephemerality of both art and mail.