Yours lovingly…

Unnikrishnan’s wife MN Lathadevi, a sub-postmaster, has been working in the postal service department since 1988. She remembers frequent writers and addresses that became familiar to her. She says, “Letters of longing to be at home were written to the parents from their children studying in Navodaya (a boarding school), there were cards that contained the sadness of separation.”

A shard of memory she recalls even today is that of the grieving lonely old man who showed her the letter they (he and his wife) wanted to send to their three children, informing them that they were donating their entire property to an orphanage.

Lissy, who came to Chennai in 1978 after her marriage, says letters were the only way to communicate with her parents; to know if her siblings were studying well. “I used to eagerly wait for the postman to come and deliver letters. It would take a month for their responses to reach me,” she reminisces.

When telephones became a part of many lives, the conversation shifted to audio. While some stopped writing entirely, some never could break this habit. As freelance illustrator Ammu Abhirami says, born in the tail end of the 90s, the letter is one of the most precious things she has received The then eight-year-old Ammu, would sit with her Amma and Leela (grandma) and contribute to the letter they collectively wrote to her uncle, who used to work on a ship, travelling all over the world.

She fondly recollects, “I would scribble “enthond ammava vishesham” (How is it going, uncle?) at the bottom of the page, or sometimes would write, “kaise ho mamaji” to show my lacking prowess in Hindi.” They had to plan it ahead so that he would have letters waiting at each port when he landed. “We have saved the last letter he sent my mom a day before passing, in decent, but broken English.”

A space of intimacy

Letters for some are a way of keeping the memories alive, whereas for some, it is about feeling the sender’s surroundings, being able to see thoughts in their tangible form, and being able to sense the touch and smell of their beloved. Ammu Gosh, a student, says that the concept of the person writing the letter and the process fascinates her. She says, “When we send a text message, we just type out the letters that are already there on the keyboard. But while writing letters, the person is writing what they feel in that moment in their handwriting.” She believes that the most personal things like the handwriting and sometimes the ink’s smell, make the process of letter writing the most intimate and the tender most form of communication.

Lisa Anthony, a journalist, who feels that letters are permission to let the other person see the vulnerable side, too, says, “Through letters, you invite the reader to witness the mundane, the bright, the ecstatic, and the disappointing parts of your life, as if it has happened right in front of their eyes too.”