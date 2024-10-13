Chennai-based company gifts its employees 28 cars, 29 motorbikes

CHENNAI: At a time when there has been rising complaints against firms exploiting workers, a company based in Chennai has rewarded its workers for their commitment and service. At the “Sharing is Caring” event, Team Detailing Solutions MD and founder Sridhar Kannan gifted his employees 28 cars and 29 bikes.

The leading structural steel design and detailing company, has been focusing on employee satisfaction with several initiatives such as six years service incentive, 10 years service incentive, project incentive, marriage incentive, etc.

In a statement, Kannan said this gesture reflects the company’s commitment to recognise and reward employees’ contributions.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for their tireless efforts in driving the company’s success. We believe our employees are our greatest assets,” it said.

“We considered factors such as performance, tenure, and contributions to the company’s growth. Our employees have demonstrated exceptional commitment and dedication, and we’re proud to recognize their achievements.”

Stressing that the company wants to reinforce their values of appreciation and recognition, he said the company strives to create a positive work environment fostering growth and success and the gesture demonstrates their commitment to employees’ well-being and happiness.“We expect this gesture to boost morale. We’re proud to recognise their efforts. We will continue to prioritise employee development and customer satisfaction. This gesture is just one aspect of our broader strategy,” the statement added.