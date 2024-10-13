Orange alert for Chennai on October 15, heavy rain likely

CHENNAI: The met department has issued an orange alert for Chennai on October 15, with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The rain will commence from Monday afternoon and intensify thereafter. It is caused by a well marked low pressure area over east central Arabian sea to north Sri Lanka across coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

As per the forecast, on Monday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry on Monday, while heavy rain is expected over Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu. Heavy rain is likely to occur over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry. The wet spell will continue till October 16.

The state has been receiving good rain for the past few days. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30am on Saturday, Karaikudi in Sivagangai received the highest rainfall of 15cm followed by Tiruchy airport (13cm).

Wet spell to go on till 16th

According to the meteorological department’s forecast, on Tuesday, heavy rain is likely to occur over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry. The wet spell will continue till October 16.