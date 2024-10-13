Women get stuck on zipline at Kalaignar Centenary Park in Chennai

CHENNAI: Social media was abuzz on Saturday with claims that the zipline at the Kalaignar Centenary Park stopped working just five days after it was inaugurated, and left two women suspended mid-air. However, the firm that operates the 500m-long zipline told TNIE that there was no equipment malfunction, and the issue was resolved in under five minutes.

According to a representative from the firm, the ride’s speed had been deliberately set low (5km/hr) to accommodate participants of all ages, from children to senior citizens. The reduced speed, coupled with opposing wind pressure on Saturday and gravitational factors, caused the ride to slow down further, briefly leaving the women suspended mid-way. The situation was resolved in a few minutes as operators pulled the women for a distance of 5ft with the help of a rope, after which the ride resumed and functioned normally, he said.

Officials from the firm said that the zipline’s speed limit will be re-adjusted to a suitable level, keeping in mind both children and senior citizens. Unlike the current setup, the speed will be henceforth adjusted to ensure it is consistent from start to end to prevent similar incidents, he added.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami took to X stating that the ruling DMK government was toying with public safety by using substandard equipment, despite the trust people placed in a newly opened state-run park.

He also raised concern about the excessive fees collected, “Named after Karunanidhi, the park charges an entry fee of Rs 100, with additional charges for each facility.”