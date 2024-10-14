A heartfelt homage to a musical legend

CHENNAI: Skillfully strumming their veena strings, 108 artistes filled the Sadguru Gnanananda Hall with a symphony of melodies on a serene Sunday morning. The intricate compositions flowed and the audience, enthralled by the performance, swayed gently to the rhythm.
The event, 108 Veena Nadanjali: Harmony of Strings for Human Harmony, was a musical tribute celebrating the 250th birth anniversary of the legendary composer Muthuswami Dikshitar. It was hosted by the Narada Gana Sabha Trust, in collaboration with the Bharata Ilango Foundation for Asian Culture (BIFAC) and Kalakendra.com.
A collective effort
Kannan Balakrishnan, a veena artiste and the coordinator of the event, has been instrumental in its inception and growth over the years. “Since 2009, I have been coordinating the Veena Mahotsavam, a festival that typically spans ten days,” he shared.
The first attempt to bring together 108 veena players was in 2018 for a private event, and in 2019, it was celebrated publicly at Narada Gana Sabha Trust. “It was a very successful event, and I received positive feedback that it should become an annual tradition,” he said.
However, the onset of the pandemic interrupted these plans, and this year marks the second event after a five-year hiatus. “The participants today span across four to five generations, from ages 10 to over 80. This includes not just the performers but also their gurus seated in the first few rows, which shows the beautiful lineage of learning and teaching in our community,” he said.
Kannan expressed his satisfaction with the resurgence of interest in the veena, emphasising its importance as a ‘national instrument’. “Prior to 2009, there was a misconception that the veena was a dying instrument. The sheer number of performers today speaks volumes about its revival,” he said.
Feedback from gurus indicates that their student numbers have increased, and music shops report a rise in veena sales. “This is a collective effort, and I consider myself just a facilitator in this movement to propagate our divine instrument,” commented Kannan.
Among the participating artistes was MN Seshadri, who has dedicated over 20 years to playing the veena. “I have known Kannan personally for years, and I believe that this initiative is more than just a concert; it’s a prayer for world peace,” he said. Having participated in this event multiple times, he shared his thoughts on the significance of group recitals.
“This is my third time, and each time brings its own unique experience. Group performances allow us to learn different compositions and connect with fellow artistes,” he added. Seshadri believes that such events encourage more individuals to take up learning the veena.
“The veena is the national instrument of India, and it’s crucial that we continue to inspire the next generation. The group dynamics foster camaraderie among musicians, which is invaluable for their growth. This is a great opportunity for both seasoned players and new learners. It encourages everyone and strengthens the community,” he said.
As the event unfolded, the collective dedication of the artistes were showcased. When the last notes of the ten compositions ended, a calm silence filled the hall. In a beautiful finale, the group played Vande Mataram, igniting feelings of pride. The audience, moved by the performance, stood up and gave a standing ovation, honouring the music.