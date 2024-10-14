A heartfelt homage to a musical legend

CHENNAI: Skillfully strumming their veena strings, 108 artistes filled the Sadguru Gnanananda Hall with a symphony of melodies on a serene Sunday morning. The intricate compositions flowed and the audience, enthralled by the performance, swayed gently to the rhythm.

The event, 108 Veena Nadanjali: Harmony of Strings for Human Harmony, was a musical tribute celebrating the 250th birth anniversary of the legendary composer Muthuswami Dikshitar. It was hosted by the Narada Gana Sabha Trust, in collaboration with the Bharata Ilango Foundation for Asian Culture (BIFAC) and Kalakendra.com.

A collective effort

Kannan Balakrishnan, a veena artiste and the coordinator of the event, has been instrumental in its inception and growth over the years. “Since 2009, I have been coordinating the Veena Mahotsavam, a festival that typically spans ten days,” he shared.

The first attempt to bring together 108 veena players was in 2018 for a private event, and in 2019, it was celebrated publicly at Narada Gana Sabha Trust. “It was a very successful event, and I received positive feedback that it should become an annual tradition,” he said.

However, the onset of the pandemic interrupted these plans, and this year marks the second event after a five-year hiatus. “The participants today span across four to five generations, from ages 10 to over 80. This includes not just the performers but also their gurus seated in the first few rows, which shows the beautiful lineage of learning and teaching in our community,” he said.