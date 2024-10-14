Artistic talents beyond the bars

CHENNAI: Sumanasa Foundation hosted an arts showcase at Puzhal Central Jail featuring performances and pieces created by incarcerated people to mark the completion of one year of the Art in Prisons initiative. Developed in collaboration with Project 39A, Art in Prisons emphasises the significance of creativity in people’s lives and hopes to make art practices accessible to all. The project builds a safe space within the four walls of prisons for those imprisoned to express their artistic ability, and also gain opportunities to learn visual arts including pottery and fine arts, music, and theatre, that could potentially help them after their release.
The showcase featured plays, musical performances, and art and craft exhibits within the space of Puzhal Central Jail that have been produced and perfected by the incarcerated students. Research has shown that arts programs have “a wide range of benefits” for prisoners and, among other aspects, allows them to “re-define their identity”. The programme motivates participants to take ownership of their work and understand the skills they are building in the process.
Musician, author and Sumanasa Foundation’s Trustee, TM Krishna says, “A prison is not a place that should be considered as separate from society. Art, which is part of our societal landscape, should be accessible to prison inmates. I do not see this project as a rehabilitation programme, but if inmates do feel that they have been enriched and transformed, then that has happened as a consequence of this project. Our philosophy is simple, everybody must be able express themselves using the language of art. I do feel very strongly that in every prison there must be an ‘Art Block’ for visual arts, music, theatre and dance.”
Swaminathan, a theatre practitioner and facilitator part of the programme, says, “It was amazing to watch the transformation of a disparate group one year ago - to now, a team of ten actors helping each other, enjoying each other’s company and working hard to bring together a production. The theatre facilitators visited the prison and imparted several aspects of theatre training by incorporating different methods and adapting them for the prison inmates, their psyche and circumstances. It was a learning experience for trainers and trainees alike.”