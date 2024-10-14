Artistic talents beyond the bars

CHENNAI: Sumanasa Foundation hosted an arts showcase at Puzhal Central Jail featuring performances and pieces created by incarcerated people to mark the completion of one year of the Art in Prisons initiative. Developed in collaboration with Project 39A, Art in Prisons emphasises the significance of creativity in people’s lives and hopes to make art practices accessible to all. The project builds a safe space within the four walls of prisons for those imprisoned to express their artistic ability, and also gain opportunities to learn visual arts including pottery and fine arts, music, and theatre, that could potentially help them after their release.

The showcase featured plays, musical performances, and art and craft exhibits within the space of Puzhal Central Jail that have been produced and perfected by the incarcerated students. Research has shown that arts programs have “a wide range of benefits” for prisoners and, among other aspects, allows them to “re-define their identity”. The programme motivates participants to take ownership of their work and understand the skills they are building in the process.