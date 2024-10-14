Poor condition of roads in Chennai's Manali may spell turbulent monsoon for residents

CHENNAI: While the IMD has predicted heavy rain to hit the city within a day, residents and commuters at Kamarajar Salai and its interior streets in Manali have raised concerns that the roads, which were dug up for underground sewerage work, have not been fully restored, even though the construction was completed a month ago.

The Underground Drainage (UGD) work, part of the Under Ground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) project, in areas such as Manali and Kadapakkam, was completed by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board at a cost of Rs 150 crore in September. Subsequently, the State Highways and Greater Chennai Corporation were tasked with levelling the pits and road restoration, said a metro water official.

However, the restoration has been delayed for a month, causing significant traffic issues. The residents are also concerned about the impending heavy rains, fearing that potential flooding could make it difficult to identify the potholes.

Govindaraj K (57), a resident of the area, Kamarajar Salai, which connects Mathur MMDA to Thiruvottiyur, is a busy thoroughfare used by hundreds of people daily morning. “However, due to its damaged condition, heavy traffic is commonplace now. The condition of the interior roads is no better. In the coming days, the potholes left by the UGD construction will get filled by rainwater, potentially inundating the entire stretch,” he said.