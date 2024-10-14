Poor condition of roads in Chennai's Manali may spell turbulent monsoon for residents

CHENNAI: While the IMD has predicted heavy rain to hit the city within a day, residents and commuters at Kamarajar Salai and its interior streets in Manali have raised concerns that the roads, which were dug up for underground sewerage work, have not been fully restored, even though the construction was completed a month ago.
The Underground Drainage (UGD) work, part of the Under Ground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) project, in areas such as Manali and Kadapakkam, was completed by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board at a cost of Rs 150 crore in September. Subsequently, the State Highways and Greater Chennai Corporation were tasked with levelling the pits and road restoration, said a metro water official.
However, the restoration has been delayed for a month, causing significant traffic issues. The residents are also concerned about the impending heavy rains, fearing that potential flooding could make it difficult to identify the potholes.
Govindaraj K (57), a resident of the area, Kamarajar Salai, which connects Mathur MMDA to Thiruvottiyur, is a busy thoroughfare used by hundreds of people daily morning. “However, due to its damaged condition, heavy traffic is commonplace now. The condition of the interior roads is no better. In the coming days, the potholes left by the UGD construction will get filled by rainwater, potentially inundating the entire stretch,” he said.
Babu, another resident, recalled that the last time buses plied on Kamarajar Salai or its interior roads was over two years ago. “Then the UGD work began. However, it remains unclear why the roads have still not been re-laid despite the work completion,” he rued.
Meanwhile, a corporation official said the Kamarajar Salai comes under the state highways department, and so the road restoration work should be carried out by them and not the GCC. The official added that the department had completed restoration for about 200 m. When asked about the interior roads, he confirmed that they are still awaiting an NOC from the CMWSSB. However, a metro water official said the NOC has already been issued. The interior roads in Periya Thoppu and Manali areas are also in a battered state.