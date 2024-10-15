24-hour control room, 107 pumps & 21 earthmovers kept ready in Tambaram

According to a release from TCMC, the corporation has kept 107 motor pumps on stand-by to drain stagnant rainwater from low-lying areas. Of these, six motor pumps are stationed near subways, and 25 tractor-mounted pumps have been readied for additional support. Further, sandbags have been stocked, and 21 earthmovers arranged for rescue operations.

The corporation constructed stormwater drains to the stretch of 12,461 km across its five zones at a cost of Rs 37.59 crore. Desilting of existing stormwater drains, canals, and culverts was also completed at a cost of Rs 3.28 crore, said officials.

As many as 19 relief centres, including corporation schools, community halls, and wedding halls, have been prepared to shelter those evacuated from low-lying areas in the event of flooding. To address health concerns during the monsoon, 13 mobile and permanent medical teams are also on standby to provide medical care.