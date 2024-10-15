Design trends to catch up with

CHENNAI: Curious to know what’s trending in the design space? While few trends have been recurring over the years, there are exciting new ones that have taken centre stage this year! Read on to know what they are and how you can incorporate them in your spaces.

Trends can often overpower decision making, compromising the functionality and form of the space. They are great if followed keeping in mind the usability and adaptability of your space. You don’t want a space that’s cool but isn’t functional, do you?