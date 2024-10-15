Detoxify for a healthier home

CHENNAI: We have all come across the advertisements for bathroom disinfectants, where a video zooms in on the harmful bacteria having a hearty conversation on how they are going to ruin the lives of the inhabitants. While we are aware of toxins in the most obvious places in our living space, what we forget is our homes, which should be our safe havens, are often filled with hidden toxins that can impact our health.

From everyday items like household cleaners to prescription drugs, and even cosmetics can induce harmful chemicals in our environment. Reducing these toxins is essential for creating a healthier home environment.

Keep it open!

The pungent odour of freshly-polished wood or the smell of a new item unboxed at home may repel us, and these are the main causes of indoor pollution. Termed ‘off-gassing’, it is a process where new household items release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air. These emissions often come from furniture, carpets, and even electronic devices. Off-gassing is particularly concerning because indoor air quality is often ten times worse than outdoor air, making it vital to address this issue.

Ventilation plays a crucial role here. “Enough ventilation brings in fresh outdoor air, lowers moisture levels, and eliminates contaminants from the air. Air purifiers, exhaust fans, and open windows can all help achieve this,” notes Sabitha Kasu, chief designer of Sabitha Kasu Architects and Interior Designers.

Clean, but is it?

While lavender, rose, and the varied different fragrance that our disinfectants carry make the house smell good for a few hours, these cleaners are another major source of indoor toxins. Many conventional cleaning products contain harsh chemicals that can harm our health.

Switching to natural alternatives like baking soda, lemon juice, and vinegar can significantly reduce the number of chemicals in your home. These natural cleaners are effective and safe, offering a simple way to detoxify your living space.

Indoor plants are an excellent way to improve air quality and spread aroma. “Air purifying plants clean the indoor air by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen through photosynthesis,” says Muskaan Agarwal, owner of Design Grove. Variants like spider plants, snake plants, and peace lilies are particularly effective at removing toxins from the air, making them a natural and aesthetically pleasing addition to any home.